Doctors, nurses at Children's Wisconsin dress up for Halloween, celebrate with patients

MILWAUKEE — Patients at Children's Wisconsin were able to celebrate Halloween on Monday as doctors, nurses, and clinical providers dressed up for the holiday.

The start of flu season didn't stop staff at every level across Children's Wisconsin from spreading the Halloween spirit. According to Children's, staff members dressed up as "Where's Waldo?" and hung out with kids in the MACC Fund Center. A nursing team also dressed up as various emojis and the entire cast of Toy Story celebrated at Children's primary care clinic.

“Halloween brings out the kid in all of us. You see the excitement in our patients and it makes our team happy to make them smile,” said Carey Ehlert, MD, NICU medical director, Children's Wisconsin, and associate professor of neonatology, Medical College of Wisconsin. “Every kid— even if you have to see your doctor or dentist, or be in the hospital— deserves to have fun on Halloween.”

Children's says its staff members were excited to participate in the costume contest and get their photos taken together after the contest was held virtually the last two years. The winners won't be announced until the end of the week.

