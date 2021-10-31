Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

DOC agents conduct random home visits of registered sex offenders to ensure safety this Halloween

"Our number one priority is public safety"
items.[0].videoTitle
While children knocked on doors for Candy yesterday-- law enforcement and probation and parole agents with the Department of Corrections also knocked on doors to check in with registered sex offenders in our area to make sure all rules were being followed 11 teams went door to door in specific districts to ensure the public and children were safe during the Halloween festivities According to the D-O-C--- they supervise nearly 63,000 people on community supervision, probation or parole including more than 6-thousand 200 registered sex offenders Certain restrictions were established for registered sex offenders to protect children-- they include NOT Having any halloween decorations inside or outside.. NOT handing out candy or participating in any activities.. NOT wearing a costume or turning on the porch light during their local trick-or-treating hours.
Posted at 6:59 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 19:59:01-04

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is the time to dress to impress and for children to get candy. But, in order to ensure the community and children are safe, the Department of Corrections conducted random home visits of registered sex offenders in the county.

The Department of Corrections (DOC) supervises nearly 63,000 people on community supervision, probation or parole, including 6,240 registered sex offenders, that's according to the DOC.

DOC Agents and Law Enforcement prepare to do random home visits
DOC Agents and Law Enforcement prepare to do random home visits

11 teams consisting of law enforcement and probation and parole agents went door to door in specific districts to ensure the public and children are safe this Halloween.

"They will go out to the house and they will do a random home visit," Department of Corrections Field Supervisor, Marnie Ohrmund said. "They will looking to make sure there's no obvious signs that the clients are participating with Halloween decorations."

Certain restrictions were established for registered sex offenders to protect children during Halloween they include:

  • Not Having any Halloween decorations inside or outside.
  • Not handing out candy or participating in any activities.
  • Not wearing a costume or turning on the porch light during their local trick-or-treating hours.

DOC Probation and Parole Agent Jason Luebke's team consisted of another agent and two Milwaukee Police Officers.

"In Milwaukee, we have 200 referrals county wide that field teams are working on," Luebke said. "We are in district 4."

As we followed Jason and his team, house after house, they were in and out fairly quickly.

"We're there to verify that it's A their residence, B they're there and that things are in line with expectations of their requirements," he said.

Things were going smooth and until the team made contact with the next individual at his house.

"We made contact with the gentleman on supervision and observed violations and supervisors determined he needed to be detained," Luebke said. "There were things observed that aren't in compliance with the supervision."

Luebke said if anyone is in violation of the rules, it would be up to the supervisors to determine if the individual needs to be arrested.

In this case, that man was arrested and taken to Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility.

DOC Field Supervisor Ohrmund reiterated that the reason they do home visits is to ensure the public safety.

Now, registered sex offenders have regular home visits, but this one done on Halloween to ensure safe trick-or-treating for all.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku