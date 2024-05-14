'Do not approach it': Waupaca County Sheriff's on the lookout for loose buffalo

WAUPACA COUNTY — A buffalo is on the loose near Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is asking you not to approach a buffalo on the loose. The WSCO says it was spotted on County Highway E north of Ogdensburg.

They say to use caution if you see it and to not go near it as buffalo are known to be unpredictable.

If you see the buffalo, you are advised to call the sheriff's office at 715-258-4466.

