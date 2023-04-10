DNR: Very high fire danger across southern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin DNR is warning of a "very high" danger of fire across the southern half of the state.

According to a news release, this week's forecasted warm, dry and windy conditions are perfect fodder for wildfires.

Due to that risk, the DNR is suspending annual burn permits in 19 counties due to current and forecasted conditions. The impacted countries are as follows:

Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Monroe, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The DNR said it has responded to 34 wildfires burning 45 acres in the last week.

According to the news release, the DNR said: "Any fire could quickly start and spread in these conditions. To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires. Outdoor enthusiasts should also use caution with off-road vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change frequently and quickly become dangerous. Be fire smart. Remember – fire danger and burning restrictions change every day."

Keep track of the risk of wildfires on the DNR's website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip