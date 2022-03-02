DNR to end online hunter education option for students under 18

MADISON, Wisc. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that the temporary all-online hunter education course option will end at midnight on Sunday, March 20.

This applies to students who are under 18-years-old. Those who are 18 and older will continue to have the online course.

The all-online option was previously offered temporarily due to COVID-19. The DNR is now returning to the in-person course for the under 18 group.

Students under 18 enrolled will have through March 20 to complete the course.

For more information on enrolling in DNR hunter safety courses, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip