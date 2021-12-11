DNR schedules meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease response plan

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Friday that it would be holding a meeting for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Response Plan Committee on Dec. 14.

The committee is made up of groups representing conservation, business, hunting organizations, and tribal governments. They will meet to discuss approaches to CWD, an infectious and fatal nervous system disease in deer, reindeer, and elk.

The DNR currently has a CWD Response Plan in place, which started in 2011 and will run through 2025. The plan helps to manage wildlife health and population, and the DNR is required to meet every five years to discuss its progress.

More information on chronic wasting disease can be found on the DNR’s CWD webpage , and the DNR website has further info on the CWD response plan .

