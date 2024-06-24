DNR reminding people not to illegally harvest cicadas

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people not to illegally harvest cicadas.
The reminder comes after reports of multiple people harvesting the bugs at Big Foot Beach State Park. State law prohibits the capture and removal of animals, including insects, from state park properties.
The DNR says there are exceptions for hunting and fishing activities that are otherwise authorized — but those exceptions do not allow for the collection and removal of cicadas.
DNR staff says wardens may take enforcement actions in response to collecting cicadas.
If you know about any cicada collecting at any Wisconsin State Park, you're asked to call the DNR's violation hotline at 800-847-9367. You can call or text.
You can also make a report online.
