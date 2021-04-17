Watch
DNR issues PFAS fish consumption advisory for Monroe County

AP
This September 2019 photo provided by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation shows a brook trout caught by biologists at Lake Colden near Keene, N.Y. In 2019, biologists confirmed a healthy population of brook trout were reproducing in the high altitude lake for the first time since acid rain rendered it unable to support fish 32 years earlier. (NY Department of Environmental Conservation via AP)
Brook trout
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is urging people to limit consumption of fish from a Monroe County creek due to PFAS contamination.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the DNR issued the warning Thursday.

The department says brook and brown trout caught in Silver Creek last year had high levels of PFAS.

The DNR advises that people shouldn't eat more than one meal of brook or brown trout from the creek per month.

The department and officials at Fort McCoy plan further tests this year to determine the extent of contamination in Silver Creek.

