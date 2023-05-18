DNR issues Air Quality Advisory in Wisconsin due to Canada wildfires

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued an Air Quality Advisory for most of Wisconsin due to continued wildfires in Canada.

The alert will begin at midnight May 18 until midnight May 19 for the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Lafayette, Manitowoc, Marquette, Milwaukee, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Racine, Richland, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago.

The DNR says wild smoke from southern Canada will move into southern and eastern Wisconsin beginning around midnight Thursday. The air quality index is expected to reach the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" level.

The DNR says areas further west will have the potential for the "unhealthy" level. Areas further northeast will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the "moderate" level.

Those with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion, the DNR warns.

As for Southeast Wisconsin weather, TMJ4 meteorologists predict a cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area after midnight through early Friday morning.

You can learn more about the air quality index on theAirNow website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip