Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

DNR issues Air Quality Advisory for sensitive groups Tuesday

Virus Outbreak South Korea Daily Life
Lee Jin-man/AP
A man is silhouetted against the sky at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Virus Outbreak South Korea Daily Life
Posted at 8:53 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 21:53:30-04

The Wisconsin DNR said Tuesday the air quality index is expected to reach unhealthy levels for people in sensitive groups.

The advisory applies to the following counties: Brown, Door, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine and Sheboygan.

Sensitive groups include people with lung diseases, such as asthma. The group also includes children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors, including outdoor workers.

People in this group should reduce exerting themselves for extended periods of time while outdoors.

The advisory was issued at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and will end at 11 p.m. More information on air quality in Wisconsin can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

juneteenth parade

How to watch the Juneteenth parade this Sunday on TMJ4