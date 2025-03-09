DNR in search for volunteers for rare plant monitoring program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is in search of volunteers for the Wisconsin Rare Plant Program.

The Wisconsin Rare Plant Program is a community-based science program, allowing plant enthusiasts to conduct surveys for rare plants around the state.

Volunteers collect information that is used to assess plant population trends during state and national conservation efforts. This volunteer program is the largest source of rare plant data in Wisconsin.

Since 2013, program volunteers have monitored the health and size of rare native plant populations in nearly every county across the state. In 2014, over 70 trained volunteers from around the state submitted 224 reports of rare plants, including 59 populations in areas of Wisconsin where they had not been documented before.

Rare plant monitor volunteers are trained in surveying techniques, including how to estimate large plant populations, assess habitat conditions, and use GPS coordinates to locate and mark plant populations.

How to become a rare plant monitor:

Though formal training is not required or included, successful volunteers often have previous experience.

In-person training for the Rare Plant Monitoring Program will be offered, locations and times below:

Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center - Wisconsin Dells, Wis

Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Wehr Nature Center - Franklin, Wis

Satuday, May 3, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

$10 fee required

Cable Natural History Museum - Cable, Wis

Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for in-person training.

Virtual training will also be available through the Rare Plant Monitoring Program’s volunteer training website.

