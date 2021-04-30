DNR hiring for seasonal workers at Wisconsin's largest DNR-managed state park

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is filling positions in its seasonal workforce at the largest DNR-managed property in the state.

The DHR is hiring at the Northern Highland American Legion State Forest spread across three counties near the towns of Woodruff, Minocqua and Boulder Junction.

Wages range from $12 - $18.69 per hour, the DNR said in a statement Thursday.

"If you enjoy being outdoors, maintaining our pristine natural resources and serving a diverse customer base, then you might be a good fit," according to the DNR.

There are six positions available for a wide variety of duties across more than 230,000 acres of pristine Northwoods, including more than 900 lakes, the DNR said. Job duties include greeting customers, selling admission passes and maintenance of equipment and facilities.

The positions often start in the spring/early summer and work through late summer/fall, the DNR said.

Click here for more information.

