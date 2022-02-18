Watch
DNR asks public to report black bear den locations

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report Black Bear den locations as part of a new research study.

According to the DNR, the study will analyze reported dens and use them to estimate the reproductive rates of black bears within each bear management zone.

Those estimates will then improve the accuracy of population models in each zone.

In order for the study to be successful, the DNR needs the public to report den locations and usage details.

Applied Sciences and the DNR will begin research for the study at the end of February, but the public can start sending den locations now.

