DNR asks public to avoid burning debris through the weekend due to high winds

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public to avoid burning Thursday through the weekend because of high winds across the state.

The weather indicates strong and windy conditions through Easter weekend. A High Wind Warning was issued Thursday by the National Weather Service (NWS) for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 7 p.m.

According to the NWS Alert: "Impacts, damaging winds will Blow Down Trees and Power Lines. Some Power Outages are Expected. Travel will be Difficult, Especially for High Profile Vehicles. People Should Avoid Being Outside in Forested Areas and Around Trees and Branches. if Possible, Remain in the Lower Levels Of your Home During the windstorm, and Avoid Windows. Use Caution If you Must Drive."

The DNR is asking people to not burn their debris piles since embers from any fire can easily escape controls and cause a wildfire. The risk especially increases on windy days.

According to the DNR, there were nearly 60 wildfires, burning 175 acres in the last week. The DNR also responded to 126 wildfires burning more than 309 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning.

The DNR also said though it is allowed, small fires for warming or cooking are also highly discouraged, especially during the daytime.

"Be extra careful with any outdoor flames, campfires, ash disposal or equipment use," the DNR said in a statement Thursday. "Please check any recent debris burns for smoldering embers, as breezy conditions can cause fires to rekindle."

Check daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions on the DNR website HERE.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip