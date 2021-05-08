DMV extensions for driver license renewal for drivers age 60 and over ends May 21

The DMV in Wisconsin is reminding drivers 60 years and older that extensions for driver license renewals expire May 21, 2021.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation estimated in a statement Friday that nearby 20,000 drivers 60 years and older in the state have yet to renew their licenses that had expired after March 12. The DMV had extended the renewal period to May 21, to help protect the higher-risk drivers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most drivers up to age 64 are eligible to renew their license online at wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL. Drivers age 65 and older will need to visit a DMV to renew their license before May 21 arrives.

WisDOT recommends drivers can reduce their time in the DMV service center by beginning the process online:

Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically

Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide

Head to their website for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip