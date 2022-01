MILWAUKEE — First responders blocked roads and conducted some kind of search and rescue in the Milwaukee River near the bridge at Pleasant and Water streets Monday morning.

TMJ4 News crews spotted dive crews in the icy waters. Fire and police units closed down Pleasant Street heading into Water Street, on the city's lower east side, around noon on Monday.

Authorities have yet to release any information on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip