Disney on Ice returns to Fiserv Forum in February

MILWAUKEE — Disney on Ice is skating into Milwaukee this February for a snow covered show at Fiserv Forum.

Officials say Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic will put on seven performances between Feb. 10-13. Thursday and Friday shows will be at 7 p.m. Saturday will have shows at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. Sunday will have shows at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The shows will feature Disney's Moana, Frozen, Coco, and Beauty and the Beast, as well as other beloved Disney characters.

Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. Disney On Ice preferred customers can purchase advance tickets now. Fans can sign up to become a preferred costumer to get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Disney On Ice Disney On Ice returns to Fiserv Forum this February.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip