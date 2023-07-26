BREAKING: Schabusiness found guilty on all charges

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After a three-day trial, the jury has found Taylor Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, third-degree sexual assault and mutilating a corpse.

Schabusiness, 25, was charged with killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion inside a Green Bay home in February of 2022.

On day three of the trial, the jury saw new video of Schabusiness' interrogation. During questioning, Schabusiness admitted to police she strangled Shad Thyrion.

Green Bay Police Detective David Graf testified that he had two separate interviews with Schabusiness.

"Initially that was some of her comments was that it hadn't intended. But once she started to strangle Shad, that she found that she did enjoy it. And so, she kept on strangling him," said Graf after hearing Schabusiness' confession. "She was quite frank in being able to answer questions and ask questions."

Graf testified that Schabusiness used knives from the kitchen to carry out the gruesome crime.

"She knew Shad was more than she could carry in terms of being a whole body," said Graf.

During interrogation, Schabusiness told the police exactly what she did. The criminal complaint states the head and other body parts were found in the basement, and other remains were found in a box in a van.

The complaint also explains Schabsiness intended to take all the parts with her, but said she got lazy.

A total of 28 witnesses testified for the state. The defense had a witness but told the judge they were unavailable to attend due to a medical issue.

Judge Thomas Walsh denied a motion for a mistrial and later asked Schabusiness if she wanted to testify, but Schabusiness denied.

The trial is being done in two phases. The first is regarding Schabusiness' charges.

The second phase, which is scheduled for tomorrow, will focus on whether Schabusiness is responsible for the crime, or if she was suffering from a mental disease or defect at the time of the killing.