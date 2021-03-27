Menu

Discovery World reopens to the public March 27

TMJ4
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 11:23:48-04

MILWAUKEE — After a long hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic, Discovery World will be reopening to the public Saturday, March 27.

Discovery World will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The noon to 1 p.m. time slot will be reserved for deep cleaning.

“We’re thrilled to have visitors back inside Discovery World and to offer our community the opportunity to once again explore Milwaukee’s amazing cultural institutions,” said Bryan Wunar, Discovery World President & CEO. “It’s time to open our doors so that we can continue fulfilling our missions of connecting families with fun and educational learning experiences.”

A new exhibit, “Science + You”, designed to increase awareness and understanding of the role science and scientists play in the health and wellness of children and adults throughout the world, will be on display in the spring.

You can find more information about Discovery World's reopening here.

