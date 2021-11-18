Discovery World presenting Space-Out! celebration on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Discovery World and NASA will be presenting the Space-Out! event on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming launch of the James Webb Space Telescope.

A NASA expert will be attending virtually to answer questions about the upcoming mission. Attendees can also create a telescope-themed project at the museum’s Spaceport area. The celebration runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Discovery World museum on the lakeside.

The James Webb Space Telescope will be launched on Dec. 18. The satellite will be the largest and most complex space telescope ever constructed, and is expected to serve as the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope for gathering images of deep space.

Bryan Wunar, President and CEO of Discovery World, said that the museum is excited for the event.

“We have partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Manfred Olson Planetarium, Spaceport Sheboygan, Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium, and Vibetech to help our community celebrate this amazing feat of science and engineering. People of all ages and backgrounds will find inspiration in the Webb mission, which will fundamentally change our understanding of the universe for this generation and many to come," he said.

Admission comes free with tickets to the museum. More information can be found on the Discovery World website .

