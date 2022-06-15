Discovery Trail at Retzer Nature Center to reopen following multi-phased project

WAUKESHA — Phase two of the Discovery Trail Project at Retzer Nature Center has been completed. Now, Waukesha County Parks is hosting a grand opening for the public.

The grand opening will be held on June 22 at 4:30 p.m. and will start off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the accomplishment.

This special project to update the original Adventure Trail consisted of a reconstruction of the accessible path with an expanded connection to the accessible boardwalk. Other updates included a gateway feature, a stone seat wall gathering place, a habitat free-play area, boulder scramble, native plant observation areas, and exploration stations that include: insects, wood, animal tracks, and eagle nests.

“We are grateful for the generous donations from the Friends of Retzer Nature Center and the Waukesha Rotary Club to allow for the revitalization and expansion of this trail,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “The new ‘Exploration Station’ features are educational and allow people of all abilities and levels of mobility to have access into nature.”

The Grand Opening Celebration Event schedule is as follows:



4:30 p.m. — Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5 to 6 p.m. — Pollinator Garden Planting, sponsored by Johnson’s Nursery and Information Stations with Waukesha County Parks Master Gardener Volunteers

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.— Bee-utiful Planting for Pollinators Program with Jennifer Lazewski, Executive Director Wisconsin Society for Ornithology.

Online registration is recommended. Walk-ins are acceptable as space allows. To register click here.

For more information about the Discovery Trail Project and Phase 3 fundraising, details are available here.

