Dionta'e Hayes pleads guilty in robbery, shooting of off-duty detective

MILWAUKEE — One of three teenagers accused in the Shake Shack shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee Police detective has pleaded guilty.

Dionta'e Hayes is charged with assisting in the botched car theft in January, but not firing the gun that injured the detective.

Hayes pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without consent, attempting to take a vehicle without consent and bail jumping.

Harboring a felon and other charges were dropped.

Hayes' co-defendant, Keasean Ellis-Brown was also out on bail at the time of the shooting.

According to court records, police attempted to stop a car Ellis-Brown was driving, but he took off. After crashing the car, police say Ellis-Brown ran from officers with a gun in his hand. They say the car was later determined to be stolen.

Ellis-Brown was also deemed a low-risk, according to the public safety assessment and was given a $1,000 cash bond, which he paid.

Ellis-Brown is now accused of being the one who shot the off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective after police say he tried stealing a car. Although he has been charged, he is not in police custody.

