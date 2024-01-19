Dinky Rink opens for skating at Milwaukee Public Market

MILWAUKEE — It's a unique experience you'll only find in the Greater Historic Third Ward Neighborhood.

The Dinky Rink opened Friday morning!

It's only about 950 square feet but that's all you'll need to have a great time — of course, you'll also want Mother Nature on your side.

"There’s a lot that goes into it," said Facility Manager Bryan Babler. "Obviously, it’s always weather permitted. Here in Wisconsin it can be 80 one day and 0 the next. So, just getting a nice level base down on the ground and then building around it, putting the plastic down and filling it with water. Luckily, last week was real cold so it froze up real nice, real quick."

Milwaukee Admirals Mascot Roscoe was there for the ceremonial first skate and gave the ice a good ol' thumbs up.

It's a great setting for families and friends looking for a place to host a small party or a unique outing. You'll need to be 3-yearsor older to sign up to skate online. You'll have to make a reservation and bring your own skates.

You'll be able to enjoy a few rounds of ice curling, outdoor heaters and with a short walk, you can head right inside to the Milwaukee Public Market for food and drinks.

People who register to skate will receive free Admirals gear while supplies last.

