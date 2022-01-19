Watch
Dinky Rink: Milwaukee Public Market to open free public ice skating rink

Milwaukee Public Market
Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 17:28:35-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Market announced Wednesday its plans to open a public ice rank called The Dinky Rink.

It will open Friday, weather permitting, with time slots available by reservation only.

Officials say it is the "area's smallest public ice skating rink" and is located outdoors on the north side of the building, inside its Parking Lot Patio tented seating area.

The rink is 770-square-feet and was created in response to an increased interest in outdoor activity during the winter months.

Officials say The Dinky Rink will have covered seating and outdoor heaters.

A ceremonial "first skate" will be done by Milwaukee Admirals mascot Roscoe on Friday at 10 a.m. Roscoe will then head inside the market building to take photos with fans.

“This time of year shouldn’t be thought of as a reason to hibernate and avoid the cold,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the Milwaukee Public Market and Business Improvement District #2. “Developing fun and unique amenities during the winter months only adds to the experience at the market and the greater Historic Third Ward neighborhood, and The Dinky Rink is a perfect example of that.”

The Dinky Rink will be open during general market operating hours to people 3-years-old and older. Reservations can be taken online HERE for 90 minute sessions.

Attendees are required to bring their own skates.

