Did you see it? Vivid northern lights spotted throughout Wisconsin

Bright colors lit up Wisconsin skies Friday night. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were visible in Wisconsin skies as far south as Kenosha.

Sad you missed the light show? Here are some pictures provided by TMJ4 viewers!

Suzie Duchateau Harrington Beach, Wis

Pete Buffington of Waukesha Waukesha, Wis

Diane Brooks Northern lights from Whitnall Park in Franklin, Wis

Jeffrey Phelps Holy Hill from Erin, Wis

Jeffrey Phelps Saukville, Wis

Samantha Saalfeld Kenosha, Wis

