Did you see it? Vivid northern lights spotted throughout Wisconsin

TMJ4 viewers share photos of the aurora borealis showing its colors
Suzie Duchateau
<pre>Harrington Beach, Wis </pre>
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-11 11:48:19-04

Bright colors lit up Wisconsin skies Friday night. The aurora borealis, or northern lights, were visible in Wisconsin skies as far south as Kenosha.

Sad you missed the light show? Here are some pictures provided by TMJ4 viewers!

Harrington Beach, WI.png
Harrington Beach, Wis
Aurora Waukesha.jpg
Waukesha, Wis
whitnall park.png
Northern lights from Whitnall Park in Franklin, Wis
Aurora holy hill.jpg
Holy Hill from Erin, Wis
Saukville, Wi.jpg
Saukville, Wis
438154470_376951035346306_5536240878941773825_n.jpg
Kenosha, Wis

If you captured photos of the light show in the sky share them with TMJ4!

