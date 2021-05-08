Watch
Diaz powers Marlins to 6-1 win over reeling Brewers

Lynne Sladky/AP
Milwaukee Brewers' Patrick Weigel (36) walks to the dugout during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Miami. Floro gave up a grand slam to Marlins' Isan Diaz in the inning. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MIAMI (AP) — Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins defeated the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight. Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip. Trevor Rogers gave up one run and four hits in five innings while striking out six and walking two. The left-hander and three relievers retired 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.

