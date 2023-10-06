Dia Bom moving from Crossroads Collective to new location

MILWAUKEE — Dia Bom closed its location at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee, instead opting to expand at 2018 S. First St. in Milwaukee.

It will be their first brick-and-mortar restaurant under the name.

The owners of the Latin Asian fusion restaurant announced the move on social media.

Chef Ramses Alvarez and partner Shannon Putz started the place two years ago. They have been serving up a menu of fusion-style kushiyaki (Japanese style meat and vegetable skewers), tacos, bao, desserts and more at the East Side food hall since January of 2022, as our partners at OnMilwaukee note.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Alvarez’s 20-year career as a chef in Milwaukee included work at Sanford Restaurant, Coquette Café, Juniper 61, The Social, Mason Street Grill at the Pfister and at the Hyatt Regency downtown; as well as a corporate chef for Water Street Brewery and as a private chef for various clients.

According to Alvarez, “We are immensely grateful for the support and love we have received from our patrons and partners throughout our time at Crossroads Collective. This transition represents an exciting opportunity for us to grow and evolve as a restaurant and we are eager to share our culinary vision on a larger scale.”

A new tenant for the Crossroads Collective spot has yet to be announced.

