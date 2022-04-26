Developer to convert Milwaukee downtown office into 133 apartments

MILWAUKEE — Developer 3L Real Estate has emptied the offices in its building along the Milwaukee River and plans to renovate the building to create 133 apartments.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, in May of 2021, 3L Real Estate bought the property at 740 N. Plankinton Ave. to renovate. The building also houses Rock Bottom Brewery.

The eight-story building’s elevator will be extended to go up to the building’s ninth-story rooftop, which will be used as an outdoor terrace for residents.

Some apartments will be built with a vertical expansion on the rooftop.

The Milwaukee Business Journal says the interior demolition work has already began at the Plankinton property, and apartments will open to tenants in the late spring or early summer of 2023.

The intent is to keep Rock Bottom Brewery in place on the property.

