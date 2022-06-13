Deputies suffer minor injuries during struggle over marijuana seen in plain view

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies suffered cuts, abrasions and bruising after a suspect refused to comply with orders and struggled with the deputies Saturday morning, the sheriff's office says.

A spokesperson said around 10:30 a.m., two deputies saw a vehicle near Meinecke and Sherman pull into oncoming traffic. When deputies pulled the driver over, they say they saw marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle, including some on the driver's lap.

The sheriff's office said the 19-year-old Milwaukee man driving the vehicle refused to comply with the deputies' orders. While deputies tried to get the driver into a squad car, a struggle began.

During the incident the deputies suffered cuts, abrasions and bruising, the office said. One suffered an injury to his shoulder.

The driver told deputies he "complained of minor pain to his side," according to the sheriff's office. Deputies brought him into custody on several charges, including disorderly conduct.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip