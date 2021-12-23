Watch
Department of Public Works service schedules Christmas weekend

Milwaukee DPW
"With @MayorOfMKE we're #HonoringMKEHeroes in our Sanitation team for their dedication in garbage and recycling collection which saw upticks during COVID. And they kept the Drop Off Centers running smoothly when house cleaning & home renovations also prompted a rise in customers."
Posted at 8:46 PM, Dec 22, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Department of Public Works offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27. Here's what you need to know:

Garbage, recycling and drop-off centers:

  • There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on the Friday before Christmas or the Monday after. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the collection schedule on DPW's website.
  • Drop-off centers will be closed Friday and the following Monday.

Parking enforcement:

  • No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Christmas Day.
  • No overnight parking enforcement Friday night into Saturday morning (Dec. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Saturday night into Sunday morning (Dec. 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.
  • Night parking enforcement resumes Sunday night into Monday morning (Dec. 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).
  • If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence.

Tow lot:

  • Open Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but closed Saturday and Sunday.

Milwaukee Water Works:

  • The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday Friday and Monday for in-person and live telephone assistance.
  • Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.
  • Customers can pay their municipal services bill and check account balances online.
  • For water emergencies, customers can call the 24-hour control center at (414) 286-3710.

