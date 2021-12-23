Department of Public Works service schedules Christmas weekend

MILWAUKEE — Department of Public Works offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27. Here's what you need to know:

Garbage, recycling and drop-off centers:



There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on the Friday before Christmas or the Monday after. Collection days shift forward after each city holiday. Review the collection schedule on DPW's website.

Drop-off centers will be closed Friday and the following Monday.

Parking enforcement:



No parking meter or hourly restriction enforcement on Christmas Day.

No overnight parking enforcement Friday night into Saturday morning (Dec. 25 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.) and Saturday night into Sunday morning (Dec. 26 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.). However, vehicles still must be legally parked and not in violation of any posted parking regulations.

Night parking enforcement resumes Sunday night into Monday morning (Dec. 27 from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.).

If a snow emergency is declared, snow emergency regulations take precedence.



Tow lot:



Open Friday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. but closed Saturday and Sunday.

Milwaukee Water Works:



The Water Works Customer Service Center at 841 N. Broadway will be closed for the holiday Friday and Monday for in-person and live telephone assistance.

Automated account information and bill payment will remain available by calling (414) 286-2830.

Customers can pay their municipal services bill and check account balances online.

For water emergencies, customers can call the 24-hour control center at (414) 286-3710.

