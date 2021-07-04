Department of Natural Resources issues Ozone Advisory

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an Ozone Advisory on Sunday.

The advisory is in place for Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaukee and Door counties until 11 p.m. Monday.

The department says the air quality index is supposed to reach a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. People included in these groups are: children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

Anyone that falls into this group should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

You can learn more about the Air Quality Index here.

