Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Department of Natural Resources issues Ozone Advisory

items.[0].image.alt
DNR
dnr.PNG
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 09:57:21-04

WISCONSIN — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an Ozone Advisory on Sunday.

The advisory is in place for Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaukee and Door counties until 11 p.m. Monday.

The department says the air quality index is supposed to reach a level that is unhealthy for sensitive groups. People included in these groups are: children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

Anyone that falls into this group should avoid extended outdoor exposure.

You can learn more about the Air Quality Index here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW