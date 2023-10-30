Department of Corrections checks in on 200 sex offenders on Halloween weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) and Milwaukee Police teamed up Sunday to make sure kids Trick or Treating didn’t knock on the wrong door.

As a part of the DOC’s annual Halloween home visits, teams of DOC agents and MPD officers checked in on more than 200 registered sex offenders to make sure they were not participating in the holiday’s activities.

“Whether they’re absolutely compliant or unfortunately they’re not, we want them to know that we are going to always make sure that they are compliant with the rules of community supervision,” said probation and parole agent Erika Smith.

Smith was one of dozens of taking to the streets Sunday to check in with registered sex offenders in the Milwaukee area that potentially have a child victim or are deemed high risk.

Ahead of Halloween weekend, those on the list were required to sign a contract agreeing to not partake in things like giving out candy, wearing a costume, or putting up decorations.



They were also required to be at home one hour before and after locally schedule Trick-or-treating times and if they did follow the rules they could be taken into custody.

“We want to be able to have the members of the community and children be able to enjoy trick or treating,” Smith said.

