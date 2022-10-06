Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee this weekend after 22 years to journey to her new home in Boston

MILWAUKEE — The Sailing Vessel Denis Sullivan, a 137-foot-tall flagship in Milwaukee, will set sail this Saturday, leaving the city after 22 years for her new home in Boston.

Friends Of The S/V Denis Sullivan are hoping to give the ship a proper send-off. Officials are inviting the public to bring their boats, kayaks, or just watch from the shore on Saturday as she departs Jones Island. A time is yet to be determined, but the public is urged to check their Facebook page for updates.

Discovery World announced in September it has sold the tall ship to Boston's World Ocean School, a non-profit educational sailing organization founded in 2002. The ship will now pursue a new mission of connecting students to the natural environment. The non-profit provides students with at-sea opportunities. World Ocean School hopes to make return visits to Milwaukee. They also hope to Milwaukee youths will participate at its Boston and US Virgin Islands locations.

The ship is the world's only re-creation of a 19th-century Great Lakes cargo schooner. For years the ship has served as an educational vessel to the Great Lakes and the world's oceans. She was first launched along Milwaukee's lakefront in 2000.

According to Sail Training International, Denis Sullivan was completed in Milwaukee in 2000 by professional shipwrights and nearly 1,000 volunteers. The vessel can carry up to 50 passengers on day sails and 21 overnight, and also has a professional crew of 10.

The Lakefront staple experienced financial struggles during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Discovery World made cutbacks that year, including letting the last two remaining crew, the ship's captain and chief mate go. The ship went into the winter without her caretakers and in fear that she would never sail again. Officials said in 2020 that maintaining a boat of the size and age of Denis Sullivan cost the museum roughly $500,000 annually.

