Demonstrators march in Kenosha for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Demonstrators marched in Kenosha following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Wednesday.
Posted at 7:29 PM, Nov 10, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. — Demonstrators marched in Kenosha following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Wednesday.

Demonstrators arrived at the Kenosha courthouse for a march and rally for the victims around 4:30 p.m.

The march is organized by Jacob Blake's cousin, Justin. He told TMJ4 he will not stop coming out to the Kenosha County courthouse until justice is served. As far as the community, marchers told TMJ4 they do not want to see any businesses or buildings burned again.

One demonstrator said they are marching to keep the memory of the victims alive.

Demonstrators also encouraged people to vote during their rally outside the courthouse.

Emotions were running high inside the courtroom earlier in the day as the defense called Rittenhouse to recount the day when he killed two people and injured another. Rittenhouse and his attorneys are claiming self-defense.

At one point, when Rittenhouse broke down, Judge Bruce Schroeder paused his testimony and had the court take a 10-minute break. Rittenhouse's mother was visibly upset, watching her son appear distressed on the stand.

