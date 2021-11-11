Demonstrators march in Kenosha for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — Demonstrators marched in Kenosha following the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Wednesday.

Demonstrators arrived at the Kenosha courthouse for a march and rally for the victims around 4:30 p.m.

The march is organized by Jacob Blake's cousin, Justin. He told TMJ4 he will not stop coming out to the Kenosha County courthouse until justice is served. As far as the community, marchers told TMJ4 they do not want to see any businesses or buildings burned again.

Demonstrators have arrived at the #Kenosha courthouse. I’m told a March/rally for the victims will begin at 5pm. I’m here with @CharlesBenson4 @tmj4 and we will have updates on the #KyleRittenhouse Trial pic.twitter.com/xbouLNLRHn — Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) November 10, 2021

One demonstrator said they are marching to keep the memory of the victims alive.

“We are marching to keep the victims memory alive in this city” demonstrators gather outside the #Kenosha Court House for the #KyleRittenhouse trial @tmj4 #tmj4 pic.twitter.com/ViH4PZ1a0T — Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) November 10, 2021

Peaceful protests of the #KyleRittenhouse trial continue around the courthouse civil square. “no justice no peace” we will be live at 6pm giving updates @tmj4 #tmj4 pic.twitter.com/DVPHM0cjWb — Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) November 11, 2021

Demonstrators also encouraged people to vote during their rally outside the courthouse.

Demonstrators encouraging folks to get out and VOTE! I’m here in #Kenosha as demonstrators rally outside the courthouse for the #KyleRittenhouse Trial @tmj4 #tmj4 pic.twitter.com/NqbYynN7r4 — Gideon WVW (@GidTruth) November 10, 2021

Emotions were running high inside the courtroom earlier in the day as the defense called Rittenhouse to recount the day when he killed two people and injured another. Rittenhouse and his attorneys are claiming self-defense.

At one point, when Rittenhouse broke down, Judge Bruce Schroeder paused his testimony and had the court take a 10-minute break. Rittenhouse's mother was visibly upset, watching her son appear distressed on the stand.

