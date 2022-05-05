Watch
Demolition employees find decomposing body in vacant Racine home

Police
Posted at 6:11 PM, May 05, 2022
RACINE, Wis. — Demolition employees found a decomposing human body in an abandoned Racine home on Wednesday.

According to the Racine Police Department, police were dispatched to 1637 Taylor Ave. Wednesday night for a report of a dead, decomposed body found inside the home.

Several employees of Vaash Board Up Excavating told police they went to the residence to board up and secure an open rear door and window.

When the employees entered the home, they found the body in the upper unit, according to police.

Police say the body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition."

