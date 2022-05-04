Democratic group to spend $21 million on ads for Evers

WISCONSIN — A Democratic group says it plans to spend at least $21 million on ads supporting Gov. Tony Evers, the latest sign of increased spending in battleground Wisconsin’s governor’s race.

The Democratic Governors Association’s spending announced Wednesday is more than triple the $6.2 million that the Republican Governors Association said two months ago it planned to spend in Wisconsin, at least initially.

The Democratic group’s spending in Wisconsin was second-highest, behind only Michigan at $23 million.

Evers this week launched his first television ad of the race, saying he planned to spend $3.5 million on spots through the Aug. 9 primary.

Four Republicans are running to take on Evers.

