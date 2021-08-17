Watch
Democratic founder of Millennial Action Project, Steven Olikara, joins US Senate race

Steven Olikara campaign
Steven Olikara
Posted at 11:52 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 12:54:25-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Olikara, a 31-year-old who says he has worked with young officeholders to reach bipartisan solutions, is joining the crowded Democratic race for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.

Olikara launched his candidacy on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

The founder of the Millennial Action Project is running his first campaign and becomes the 11th Democrat to get in the race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Johnson hasn’t said yet whether he will seek a third term for the seat that is up in 2022.

Olikara, a musician and former DJ, says he will be bringing his guitar on the campaign trail while pitching a message emphasizing collaboration and consensus-building.

