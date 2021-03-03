Menu

Democrat says voters who oppose raising taxes 'aren't smart'

<p>State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 03, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic leader of Democrats in the Wisconsin Senate says that county voters who reject raising local sales taxes “aren’t smart.”

The comment from Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, came during a pre-taped round table discussion broadcast Wednesday during a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting.

Lawmakers were discussing Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to allow voters in counties to vote on approving a half-cent sales tax increase.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, both Republicans, flatly rejected the proposal, which is a priority for counties.

When asked why voters would reject a tax increase, Bewley said, “Perhaps it means they're not smart.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
