Delta Sigma Theta hosting first Intergenerational Women's Day event

Posted at 5:57 PM, Mar 15, 2024
Delta Sigma Theta is hosting its first Intergenerational Women's Day event on Saturday, March 16.

The event, called ‘Women and Girls of Wisdom Growing in Grace’, is open to women and girls ages 9 and up.

The event is at Epikos Church. It starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 4:00 p.m. It includes workshops, breakfast and lunch, line dancing, laughing yoga, and more.

Vivian King joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss the importance of events like this.

