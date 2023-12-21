Watch Now
Delafield Police investigating rollover crash following police chase, at least one person injured

The crash happened near the intersection of Graywood Lane and Golf Road in Delafield.
Posted at 6:28 AM, Dec 21, 2023
Police in Delafield are investigating a serious rollover crash that took place early Thursday morning. They say it happened following a police chase and there's at least one injury.

The car ended up on its side near the intersection of Graywood Lane and Golf Road. That's right in front of the Delafield Department of Public Works. It's also just off Exit 287 on I-94. Police have the exit blocked off.

