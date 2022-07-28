WEST BEND, Wis. — The 2022 DeerFest is heading back to Washington County Fair Park in West Bend on Aug. 5-7.

DeerFest allows hunters to check out gear, services, and exhibits from hundreds of booths, organizers say. New to DeerFest this year is the “Beast Mode” archery shoot. This will allow hunters to get in free and get a chance to win prizes.

A lucky hunter will have a chance to win big at the Guided Whitetail Hunts. These hunts are new this year to Wisconsin residents. Organizers say whoever wins will receive the hunt of a lifetime each day. All licenses, permits, meals, and lodging come with a chance to win a trophy.

Hunters can also stop by the DSG booth #4102 for a chance to win gift cards and cash prizes that vary each day of the fest. On Friday and Saturday hunters can win $250 and on Sunday the case prize doubles to $500.

On "Free Bow Friday," hunters who bring their bows will receive free admission to the fest. You can use your bow to shoot during the archery courses and take the archery challenge.

For the lady hunters, Ladies Night will be held on Saturday at 5 p.m. Ladies will get a free Busch Light just for visiting the booth!

Sunday at DeerFest will be Live Auction Sunday. Organizers say hunters can engage in live auctions for firearms, cross bows, ammo, clothing, optics, tree stands, longbow, and more. Organizers also say the auction at DeerFest is the largest auction of sporting goods products in the Midwest with items from brands such as Browning, Ruger, Ten Point, Ravin, Sig Sauer, Remington, Bowtech, and more.

There will also be expert seminars held at the fest all three days. Hunters can learn more about dog training, tracking wounded deer, land management, hunting public land, and filming hunts.

For tickets and more information,

