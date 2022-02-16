Deedra Irwin's family hosts Pulaski watch party as Team USA finishes 11th in biathlon relay

PULASKI, Wis (NBC 26) — Early Wednesday morning, Pulaski native Deedra Irwin completed her third competition in the Winter Olympic Games. Team USA finished in 11th place out of 20 in the 4X6 women's biathlon relay.

Her family in Pulaski couldn't be with Deedra in Beijing they did the next best thing. Family and friends gathered at Mountain Bay Bar in Pulaski to cheer her on.

"This is just great to have everyone together… who wouldn't travel to China so we could all watch it, " says her mother, Jennifer Irwin.

(Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) Team USA's Deedra Irwin reacts after crossing the finish line in the biathlon women's 15km Individual event, on February 07, 2022 at the Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The party kicked off at midnight, ahead of Deedra's 1:45 am race. The bar was packed with dozens of people and plenty of donuts.

"She loves donuts. We grew up eating them at least once a week or more. It's just one of those things we always have donuts," says her brother, Dan Irwin.

Going to Smuarwa's Country Bakery is an Irwin family tradition since Deedra and her two brothers were kids.

So, in honor of Deedra's race, the tables at Mountain Bay Bar were lined with Smurawa's Country Bakery donuts, in the shape of the Olympic rings.

NBC 26 Smurawa's Country Bakery in Pulaski, baked special Olympic ring donuts in honor of Deedra's 4x6 relay race watch party.

Donuts may be the magic that's fueled this 29-year-old who's already made history at the 2022 games. And, is now ranked as the best individual biathlete in the U.S.

Wednesday's 4x6 relay marks Deedra's 3rd competition in the Winter Games. She finished 7th in the Women's 15KM individual, 47th in the women's pursuit, and 37th in the women's sprint.

Moments after Team U.S.A crossed the finish line in 11th place at the 4x6 relay, her family got a video call, fresh off the trail.

"I think she was just super excited everyone could come out and see her," says Jennifer Irwin. "And she just had to know where the donuts were," she adds laughing.

Despite the distance, Deera still got to see her family cheer her on.

Frank Augstein/AP Deedra Irwin reacts after finishing the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

"We're all proud of her and where she's at. We're just happy to be along for the ride," says Dan Irwin.

"We couldn't be more proud of her," adds Jennifer.

"Just being at the Olympics and competing. And, like she said she said to the crowd she has one more race left. "

Deedra Irwin will compete in the biathlon's 12.5km Mass Start on Saturday morning. The Mass Start is a race of the top 30 biathletes in the world Irwin is the only Athlete on Team U.S.A, man or woman who qualified.

