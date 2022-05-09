Dedicated Bucks fans travel hours to watch team take on Celtics in Game 4

MILWAUKEE — Loyal Milwaukee Bucks fans are not hard to find, but fans that have shown up for the last several decades might be.

Steve Hollmann has spent the last 35 years traveling two hours back and forth from Appleton to cheer on the Bucks.

"I waited a long time for this and I'm not getting any younger, as you can see. I've been a season ticket holder for 35 years and we went through some bad times and some good times, so this is by far the best," said Hollmann.

As a season ticket holder, he's stuck with the team through rain and shine.

"It's a two-hour drive there and back. I told Mr. Kohl I need an auto allowance. I wanted him to buy me a new car, because I probably wore out a few cars over the years," Hollmann said.

It's safe to say those miles are finally paying off as he cherishes his memories from last year's finals experience.

"It's awesome to see that many people really get behind the Bucks, because I went through a lot of years, and no one was wearing any uniform stuff," Hollmann said. "You know, it was Packers, Packers. I just love to see this."

The Bucks are scheduled to play the Celtics on Wednesday in Boston.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip