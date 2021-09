MILWAUKEE — A decomposed body was discovered across the river from Riverside University High School on Monday, police say.

Milwaukee police said the unidentified body was found in the 1300 block of East Locust Street outside of an apartment complex.

The cause of death is under investigation, according to police. No other details were released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

