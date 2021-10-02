Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Decatur semi crash spills liquid manure, injures driver

items.[0].image.alt
DNR
dnr.PNG
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 15:51:18-04

Authorities say about 5,500 gallons of liquid manure spilled after a semi-tractor overturned in Decatur, injuring the driver. Deputies from the Green County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at about 12:44 p.m. Friday.

Authorities said Jeffrey M. Brewer, of Evansville, was driving a semi-tractor hauling the fertilizer on a county road and failed to negotiate a curve. The semi-tractor went off the road and into a ditch where it overturned.

Authorities say the driver suffered minor injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku