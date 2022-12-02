Debate over porta potties for the homeless in downtown Milwaukee ends with no definite decision

MILWAUKEE — There is a debate over porta potties at MacArthur Square underway in Milwaukee. Supporters say it's about privacy and dignity for people experiencing homelessness.

There are nearly 40 tents at MacArthur Square. People who live there say after public buildings close, they have nowhere to use the restroom.

Pierre Bogard is among many who fell on tough times and now lives in a tent at MacArthur Square.

"It's very hard, it's very hard," Bogard said.

Besides dealing with the low temperatures, the lack of a proper bathroom has been stressful.

"You need to use the bathroom, you got to go to the bathroom," he said.

That's why he said when porta potties were put in for a couple of days, it made a huge difference.

Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force’s executive director, applied for a special event permit, allowing for porta potties at MacArthur Square.

"Porta potties will give people the opportunity to go in private," Tussler stated.

The goal is to stop people from going to the bathroom on the grass and concrete and create a public health issue.

The bathrooms lasted three days before they were removed.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Bogard how that made him feel.

"I felt disrespected, it made me feel like I ain't nothing," he said.

City leaders went back and forth over two days discussing the issue.

Some question if the temporary bathrooms encourage people experiencing homelessness to remain outside, rather than be placed in permanent housing.

"There's obviously a need for bathroom facilities, I get that," said Alderman Robert Bauman who represents the 4th district.

Bauman doesn't believe porta potties are a long-term solution.

"I think the happy medium is we look at legislation that allows for these types of installations," Bauman said.

But Tussler said something needs to be done now, even if it's not permanent.

"Continuing to allow the porta potties until such time that all the people become housed," Tussler said. "We all go through tough struggles, we need unity before anything," Bogard added.

Thursday's discussion ended without a real decision and still no porta potties.

The Department of Public Works is looking into the structural integrity of the parking garage roof before approving the permit.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is not opposed to granting a 30-day permit as a temporary solution.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip