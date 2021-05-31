FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The death of a 5-month-old boy is under investigation in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a 911 call Monday morning at about 8:37 a.m. from a home on Gulig Road, located in the town of Calumet, regarding a 5-month old infant that was not breathing and non-responsive.

The Sheriff's Office said the Communications Officer began CPR protocol over the phone with the caller. Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, along with Mt. Calvary EMS and Fond du Lac City Paramedics responded to the scene.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the Sheriff's Office said the infant was pronounced dead.

The death is under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff's Office didn't release any additional information.