Death investigation underway for 3-month-old girl on Milwaukee's south side

TMJ4
9:26 AM, Feb 7, 2018
3 hours ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MILWAUKEE -- A death investigation is underway of a 3-month-old girl on Milwaukee's south side. 

Milwaukee Police say they were called to a home in the 3500 block of W. National Avenue early Wednesday morning for a report of a sudden death.

Police say they found the infant dead inside the home when they arrived at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death. 

Police say their investigation is ongoing and have not released any other information at this time.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top