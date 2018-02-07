Death investigation underway for 3-month-old girl on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE -- A death investigation is underway of a 3-month-old girl on Milwaukee's south side.

Milwaukee Police say they were called to a home in the 3500 block of W. National Avenue early Wednesday morning for a report of a sudden death.

Police say they found the infant dead inside the home when they arrived at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed to determine a cause of death.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and have not released any other information at this time.

