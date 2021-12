WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A death investigation is underway near 93rd and Orchard after two people were found dead Thursday.

West Allis police were dispatched to a residence Thursday night for a welfare check.

Police found a 28-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man dead inside the home.

Both victims were fatally shot. Police say the male appears to be self-inflicted.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip