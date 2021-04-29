Deal reached to host 25K-person concert series at Washington Co. Fair Park

Washington County and Eagles Entertainment, Inc. - the owner and operator of The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee - have signed a ten-year deal to host a yearly concert series in the Town of Polk.

The series will be held from May through November at the Silver Lining Amphitheater at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, according to a statement from Washington County.

The series aims to feature a mix of events including "major concerts by the music industry’s top performers, festivals, family shows, civic events, and corporate events," according to the statement.

Their agreement states upgrades to the Fair Park will be constructed, including permanent restrooms and concession stands, among other improvements. The upgrades will be financed by Eagles Entertainment.

Organizers hope to host shows from 10,000 to 25,000 people at the facility. If the facility holds 25,000 people, that is roughly more than seven times the capacity that the Rave currently has.

The Washington County Fair will continue to be held at the Fair Park, among other events.

"The new partnership with Eagle Entertainment, Inc. is a game changer for Washington County, and is another step in fully achieving the opportunity envisioned for these amazing facilities from West Bend Mutual Insurance," said County Executive Josh Schoemann in the statement.

“This is a great social and economic opportunity and puts Washington County on the map regionally and nationally as an entertainment destination,” added County Board Chairman Don Kriefall.

The County-owned Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is located on 133 acres in the Town of Polk, about thirty miles north of downtown Milwaukee.

Eagles Entertainment has owned and operated The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee for the past thirty years.

